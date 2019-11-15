|
Georgiana Spohr Armond, age 92 of Wallingford, PA, passed away on November 12, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. Born in Rockville Centre, NY, she was the daughter of the late George and Olive Neu Spohr. She was the beloved wife of the late William A. Armond. Georgiana enjoyed Bowling, Gardening, Knitting, her Church, where she sang in the Choir and was very active with all Church activities. Along with her husband she attended all 5th Division Marine Reunions and Activities. Georgiana is survived by her three daughters, Nancy Munkacy of Lebanon, OH, Michele Armond of Aldan, PA and Susan (Michael) Driscoll of Oxford, PA; one granddaughter, Shana Marsh of Lebanon, OH, and three great grandchildren, Aaralyn, Zacharey and Benjamin Marsh, and brothers, James and Donald Spohr. In addition to her husband and parents she was pre-deceased by her siblings, Olive Ligour, Jane Huber, Richard, Thomas and Robert Spohr. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Thursday November 21, 2019 from 10 to 11am at the Covenant United Methodist Church, 212 W. Springfield Road, Springfield, PA 19064. Her funeral service will be at 11am followed by internment in the Church Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers Donations in Georgiana’s Memory should be made to The /, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005 or The , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Ruffenach Funeral Home.
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 17, 2019