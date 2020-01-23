|
1939-2020 Gerald (Jerry) D. LeVasseur, age 80, of Inverness, FL, born and raised in Philadelphia, passed away January 15, 2020. Jerry graduated from West Catholic High School Class of 1957 and served in the United States Army, stationed in Korea. Survived by his wife Judy J. (nee Aldrich), his daughter, Jeanne (Peter Demchur), his brother, Bernard, sister-in-law, Ethel, his cousin, Dorothy, 5 grandchildren, Johnny, Eric, Paige, Kelsey, and Evan, and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his son, Paul, brother, Donald, and his parents, Bernard Sr. and Ann LeVasseur. A service will be held on February 6, 2020 at 1PM at Bushnell National Cemetary in Bushnell, FL. A celebration of Jerry’s life will be held on April 26, 2020 at 2PM, at Shellbark Hollow Farm, 240 Lippitt Road, Honey Brook, PA 19344 where he shared many fond memories in recent years with family and friends.
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 26, 2020