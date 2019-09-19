|
|
Gerald “Dean” Houlihan, 90 of Ridley, PA passed away peacefully on Sept. 17 2019. He was the son of the late David F. Houlihan and Geraldine (nee Murray) Houlihan. Dean graduated from West Catholic High School in 1946, where he played right guard on the city championship winning football team. Dean and Helen moved to Collingdale in 1959 where he lived 40 years. He was an avid Philadelphia sports fan, but most of all he loved the Eagles. He always enjoyed a good time and was a lifetime member of the La Salle Social Club. And he had a long career as a systems analyst for the Defense Personnel Support Center in South Philadelphia. Dean was preceded in death by his loving wife: Helen (nee Sweeney) Houlihan; daughters: Patti (Michael) McMahon and Gerri Houlihan; his grandchildren: Johnny McCloskey and Deanna McCloskey; and his brother: Dave (Candice) Houlihan. Survived by his son: Michael (Patricia) Houlihan; daughter: Sheila (Carlo) Tursi; 6 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; also survived by sister: Barbara (Joseph) Sweeney; brother: Robert (Elizabeth) Houlihan and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Monday, September 23, 2019 9:30am O’Leary Funeral Home, 640 E Springfield Rd., Springfield, PA and to his Funeral Service Monday 11:00am in the Funeral Home. Burial SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. In lieu of flowers: donations to the ALS Hope Foundation, P.0. Box 40777 Philadelphia, PA 19107. Or, The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 2030 E. Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, Illinois 60611.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 20, 2019