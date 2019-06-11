Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Gerald T. "Jerry" Dinan

Gerald T. "Jerry" Dinan Obituary
Gerald T. Dinan “Jerry”, age 80 of Glenolden, passed away unexpectedly on June 9, 2019 surrounded by his family. Jerry was a US Army Veteran; He retired after 38 years from Wawa Dairies. A simple man, Jerry enjoyed spending time with her family and will be dearly missed. He is predeceased by his parents, 3 brothers and 2 sisters. Survivors: Beloved husband of Pat Dinan; loving father of Denise (Scott) Haines, Christine (Rich) McNeill, Kevin (Rachel)Dinan, Jennifer (Joseph) Lancer and Matthew Dinan, and 14 adoring grandchildren. He is the brother of Mary, Dorothy and Richard; brother-in-law of Karen (Max) Lemba and many nieces and nephews. Memorial Mass: 10am, Friday, June 14 at St George Church, Lamont Ave. Glenolden, PA 19036 Viewing: 6-8pm Thurs at McCausland Garrity Marchesani Funeral Home, 343 S. Chester Pike Glenolden, PA. 19036 Burial: SS Peter and Paul Cemetery In lieu of flowers, contributions to St George Church, 22 E. Cooke Ave. Glenolden, PA. 19036 would be appreciated. Online Condolences: www.mcgfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 12, 2019
