Gerald T. Dinan “Jerry”, age 80 of Glenolden, passed away unexpectedly on June 9, 2019 surrounded by his family. Jerry was a US Army Veteran; He retired after 38 years from Wawa Dairies. A simple man, Jerry enjoyed spending time with her family and will be dearly missed. He is predeceased by his parents, 3 brothers and 2 sisters. Survivors: Beloved husband of Pat Dinan; loving father of Denise (Scott) Haines, Christine (Rich) McNeill, Kevin (Rachel)Dinan, Jennifer (Joseph) Lancer and Matthew Dinan, and 14 adoring grandchildren. He is the brother of Mary, Dorothy and Richard; brother-in-law of Karen (Max) Lemba and many nieces and nephews. Memorial Mass: 10am, Friday, June 14 at St George Church, Lamont Ave. Glenolden, PA 19036 Viewing: 6-8pm Thurs at McCausland Garrity Marchesani Funeral Home, 343 S. Chester Pike Glenolden, PA. 19036 Burial: SS Peter and Paul Cemetery In lieu of flowers, contributions to St George Church, 22 E. Cooke Ave. Glenolden, PA. 19036 would be appreciated. Online Condolences: www.mcgfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 12, 2019