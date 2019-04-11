|
Geraldine C. Frost “Gerry”, age 75 of Glenolden, passed away on April 10, 2019 surrounded by her family. Gerry was a feisty free-spirited princess. She was a tough woman who taught us how to speak our mind, and we all know she did it so well. She could light up the room with her entertaining self and had a camera in her hand capturing all the memories. Spending time with her family and grandbabies would be the highlight of her day. She always loved shopping at Boscovs and bragging about her great deals. An adored mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, she will be whole heartedly missed. She is predeceased by her husband James A. Frost; brother Gene Carabine, and parents Owen and Beatrice Carabine. Survivors: Loving mother of Christine Frost, Tammy (Chris) Drumheller, David Frost, Michael Frost, Kathleen (Pete) Kelly, and her precious dog Lulu; cherished grandmother of Amanda, Kristen, Kyle, Kaitlin, Maddy, Michael James, Mia, Max, and Ava James; great grandmother of David and Ryan James; dear sister of Mary Pat (Joe) Sharpsteen and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass will be held at 10AM on Saturday April 13 at St. George’s Catholic Church, Lamont Ave, Glenolden. Viewing: 9-10AM on Saturday, at the church. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Crozer Keystone Hospice, 200 W Sproul Rd, Springfield, PA 19064 Online Condolences: www.mcgfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 12, 2019