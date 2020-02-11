|
|
Geraldine Hash (nee O’Donnell), 72 of Ridley Twp, Folsom, PA, died suddenly Monday February 10, 2020 in her home Born in Chester , PA, she was the daughter of the late Robert and the late Edith (Truitt) O’Donnell. Gerri lived in Folsom for the past 57 years. She was an Office Manager, employed by Wilson of Wallingford. Gerri was devoted to her family especially her grandchildren and her cats, she enjoyed ceramics, going to the casinos and binge watching her favorite shows especially Dr. Who. Survived by two sons: David (Laura) Hash and Jeffrey M. Hash, brother: Robert (Clare) O’Donnell grandchildren: Daniel, Jamie, John Tyler; Nieces, Maureen and Elizabeth O’Donnell. Predeceased by her Son, Kevin M. Hash Visitation will be Wednesday Feb. 12, 2020 from 6-9 pm at Kevin M. Lyons Funeral Service, 202 S. Chester Pk, Glenolden, PA. and Thursday 9-9:45am Funeral service will be held Thursday at 10:00 am at the funeral home. Interment will be Thursday in Lawncroft Cemetery, Linwood. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to the , 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, TN 38105 On line condolences and memories may be placed on www.lyonsfs.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 12, 2020