Geraldine “Geri” L. Napierkowski, age 84, a resident of Upper Chichester, born in Plymouth, PA, passed away suddenly on March 29, 2019 in Media, PA. She was raised and lived most of her life in Philadelphia and was a graduate of Hallahan Girls High School. She was the daughter of the late John and Sophia Krawiec and wife of the late Frank Napierkowski Survivors: Children: Valerie Intenzo (Tony) and Paul Napierkowski; Grandchildren: Gabrielle, Nicholas, Christopher, Samantha, and Paul. Visitation: Wednesday from 10:00-11:15 am at the Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home, 5980 Chichester Ave., Aston, PA. Funeral Service: Wednesday at 11:30 am at the Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home. Burial: Private. In Lieu of Flowers: Donations may be made to “Hearts to Homes”, an organization that helps those in need, c/o Concord Elementary School, 114 Station Road, Glen Mills, PA. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 2, 2019
