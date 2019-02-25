|
Geraldine M. Schettler “Gerry”, age 77 of Lima Estates, since 2009, Middletown Twp., Media, PA, formerly of Cleveland, Ohio, died Friday, February 22, 2019 at home. Gerry was born November 28, 1941. Mrs. Schettler received her Bachelor’s Degree in both Education from Neumann University, and Music from Immaculata University. Gerry was a Music Teacher and retired in 2017. Gerry was actively involved with Lima Estates, where she served as the Secretary of the Residents’ Association and participated in the Chorus. Mrs. Schettler was an active parishioner with the Church of St. Mary Magdalen, Media, PA. Devoted to her faith she served as a Lector, Secretary for the Seniors Group, and the Music Ministry. Gerry passionately enjoyed music, teaching, Samaritan activities, spiritual reading and music recitals. Most of all she cherished her home and family. She was the daughter of the late Albert and Elisabeth Lucas Boehlke. Survivors: Husband of 52 years: Pete Schettler; Daughters: Heidi A. Schettler Starkey and Kathryn E. Schettler; Brothers: James, Thomas, William and Albert Jr. Boehlke; Nephews and Nieces: Christopher Boehlke, Doreen Chester and Traci Friedman. Visitation: Friday, March 1st after 10:15 at the Church of St. Mary Magdalen, 2400 N. Providence Road, Media, PA 19063. Funeral Mass: Friday, March 1st at 11:30AM at the Church of St. Mary Magdalen. Interment: St. Thomas the Apostle Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: The Church of St. Mary Magdalen at the above address. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 26, 2019