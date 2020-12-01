(1942-2020) Geraldine T. Barnes Russell, 78, of Clifton Heights died November 30, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late James T. and Jean Veronica Dougherty Barnes. Geraldine was a graduate of Archbishop Prendergast High School and DCCC School of Nursing, class of 1977. She was employed as an RN at Fitzgerald Mercy Hospital. Geraldine was a member of Holy Cross R.C. Church and enjoyed traveling, dancing and shopping. She was predeceased by her husband of 48 years, John “Jake” Russell, who died in 2010. Geraldine is survived by her children, John “Russ” Russell (Maureen) and Shannon Russell; brother, Norman Barnes; and nieces and nephews. Due to Covid-19, no services are planned at this time. Memorial gifts to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.whiteluttrell.com