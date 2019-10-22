|
|
Gerard G. “Gerry” Quinn, age 78 of Glenolden, passed away on October 21, 2019, surrounded by his family. A U.S. Air force Veteran, Gerry served as a Tech Sergeant before going on to work as a police officer for the Glenolden Police Dept. He also became one of the first canine officers in Delaware County. A longtime member of Glenolden Borough Council, Gerry then served as the Mayor of Glenolden from 2008 to the present. A family man, Gerry loved family vacations, barbeques, and spending Sunday afternoons with his grandkids. He is predeceased by his parents Cornelius and Olive Quinn; siblings Mary Gormley, Geraldine Heyel, Audrey Schlamowitz, Patricia DeGrassi, and Billie Clark; nephew Jack Gormley, and grandson Douglas Quinn. Survivors: Loving husband of 40 years to Shirley Ann Quinn; loving father of 6 children, Kevin Quinn, Keith (Gira) Quinn, Wayne (Amanda) Quinn, Robert (Angie) Quinn, Kristin (Tommy) Oteri, and Kelly (Matt) Ford; cherished grandfather to 12 and great grandfather to 1, as well as many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service: 10:30 AM on Friday, 10/25, at McCausland Garrity Marchesani Funeral Home, 343 S. Chester Pike, Glenolden PA 19036 Viewing: 6-8 PM on Thursday and 9:30-10:30 AM on Friday at the funeral home Burial: SS Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield PA In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the , 30 E. 33rd St., New York, NY 10016 or Vietnam Veterans of America, 8719 Colesville Road, Suite 100, Silver Spring, MD.
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 23, 2019