Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCausland Garrity Marchesani Funeral Home Inc
343 South Chester Pike
Glenolden, PA 19036
610-583-0148
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerard Quinn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerard G. "Gerry" Quinn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerard G. "Gerry" Quinn Obituary
Gerard G. “Gerry” Quinn, age 78 of Glenolden, passed away on October 21, 2019, surrounded by his family. A U.S. Air force Veteran, Gerry served as a Tech Sergeant before going on to work as a police officer for the Glenolden Police Dept. He also became one of the first canine officers in Delaware County. A longtime member of Glenolden Borough Council, Gerry then served as the Mayor of Glenolden from 2008 to the present. A family man, Gerry loved family vacations, barbeques, and spending Sunday afternoons with his grandkids. He is predeceased by his parents Cornelius and Olive Quinn; siblings Mary Gormley, Geraldine Heyel, Audrey Schlamowitz, Patricia DeGrassi, and Billie Clark; nephew Jack Gormley, and grandson Douglas Quinn. Survivors: Loving husband of 40 years to Shirley Ann Quinn; loving father of 6 children, Kevin Quinn, Keith (Gira) Quinn, Wayne (Amanda) Quinn, Robert (Angie) Quinn, Kristin (Tommy) Oteri, and Kelly (Matt) Ford; cherished grandfather to 12 and great grandfather to 1, as well as many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service: 10:30 AM on Friday, 10/25, at McCausland Garrity Marchesani Funeral Home, 343 S. Chester Pike, Glenolden PA 19036 Viewing: 6-8 PM on Thursday and 9:30-10:30 AM on Friday at the funeral home Burial: SS Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield PA In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the , 30 E. 33rd St., New York, NY 10016 or Vietnam Veterans of America, 8719 Colesville Road, Suite 100, Silver Spring, MD.
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McCausland Garrity Marchesani Funeral Home Inc
Download Now