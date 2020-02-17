|
Gerasimos “Gerry” Tsilimidos, 94 of Ridley Park, PA., died Sunday in the Crozer Keystone Hospice at Taylor Hospital, Ridley Park, PA. Born in Kefalonia, Greece , he was the son of the late Apostolis and the late Paraskevi (Hionis) Tsilimidos. Member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church. Survived by three daughters: Vicky (Eleftherios) Trifonas, Irene (Rahn) Tsilimidos-Harding and Martha (Alexandros) Zafirakis, and one son: Nicholas (Angela) Tsilimidos; Grandchildren, Harry (Jana), Jerry (Linda) Trifonas; Jerry, Christina, Mary and Nicholas Tsilimidos Jr., Siobhan Harding and Thanasi Zafiraki; Great-grandchildren, Christos, Dimitris Trifonas. Visitation Tuesday February 18, 2020 from 10:30-11:00 AM at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 30 E. Forge Road, Lima, PA. followed by his funeral service at 11:00 am. Interment will be Tuesday in Cumberland Cemetery Co., Lima. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be sent to St. George Greek Orthodox Church Arrangements Kevin M. Lyons Funeral Service, Glenolden, PA Online condolences and memories may be placed on www.lyonsfs.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 18, 2020