Gertrude E. (Holland) Dever

Gertrude E. Dever (nee Holland), age 96, former longtime resident of Folcroft, Pa on March 28, 2020. Loving mother of Dolores M. Lanza (the late Louis P.) and the late Catherine Dever-Hatch (John). Loving grandmother of Dolores Folcarelli Coleman, Colette Hatch Karuschkat, and Leandra Hatch. Also survived by 5 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents, Michael and Elizabeth Holland, sister, Dorothy D. Egan, and brother, Jack Holland. Gertrude was a graduate of West Catholic Girls High School, Class of 1942. She was retired from her longtime employment with Bell Telephone Company. Family would like to thank the staff at the Pocopson Home for their care and kindness to Gertrude. Services and interment are private with a celebration of her life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Canine Partners for Life, P.O. Box 170, Cochranville, PA 19330. Arr. by The Donohue Funeral Home, 610-353-6300. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 1, 2020
