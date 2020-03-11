|
|
Gertrude M. “Trudy” Dougherty (nee Manganello), age 90 of Media, Pennsylvania, formerly from Sharon Hill, PA, passed away March 9, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born to the late Samuel & Theresa (Guzzio) Manganello on November 5, 1929 in Johnstown, PA. A loving mother of Richard (Patricia) Dougherty and Kathleen (Bruce) Deeringer, she is also survived by 7 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and her brother, Joseph (Dalia) Manganello. Trudy was predeceased by her daughter, Theresa; brother, Samuel; sister, Rosine; and husband, John W. Dougherty, Sr. She enjoyed decorating, cooking, and family holiday dinners, and you could often find her shopping, taking casino trips, and dancing. Making memories with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought her so much joy! Trudy’s famous musical renditions of “Happy Birthday” will be truly missed. Trudy spent time volunteering at the Hometown Senior Center in Media, PA and at the Women’s Domestic Abuse Shelter. Her caring nature and beautiful smile will always be remembered. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing, Sat. March 14, 2020 9:30am Nativity BVM Church, 30 E. Franklin St. Media, PA 19063 and to her Funeral Mass 10:30am in the Church. Burial SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers: Donation to The Delco Group, Attn: Frank Crinite, 777 W. Sproul Road, Springfield, PA 19064. https://www.thedelcogroup.com/wp/donate/ Arrg: O’Leary FH - Springfield, PA
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 12, 2020