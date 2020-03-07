|
Gilda “Jill” (nee Curcuruto) Smith, age 94, passed away on March 6, 2020. Resident of Plush Mills Senior Living, formerly of Yeadon (over 60 years), raised in South Phila. Loving wife of 62 years to devoted husband Carl Smith. Loving mother of Richard C. (Teresa R.) Smith and Susan J. Smith both of Springfield, PA. Grandmother (Nanny) to Christina and Michael Smith. Loving sister of Lydia DeBiase of Holland, PA. Her true joys in life were her family, anything Italian, spending time in Sea Isle City, or any activities involving her children and grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, March 11 at St. Louis Church, 821 W. Cobbs Creek Pkwy, Yeadon, PA 19050 where friends may call 9:30-10:45 A.M. at the Church also. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Providence Animal Center (formerly S.P.C.A.), 555 Sandy Bank Rd, Media, PA 19063. www.loganfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 8, 2020