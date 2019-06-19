|
|
Gina Gasiorowski, 90, passed away peacefully June 18, 2019 at Granite Farms Estates, where she has resided the last 15 years. Born in Upper Darby, PA, she resided in Parkside, PA, for 52 years before moving to Granite Farms. She was a graduate of Eddystone High School, class of 1946 and of Franklin School of Science and Arts in 1948. Gina worked at Crozer Hospital as a Pharmacy Tech for 7 years and in Pastorial Care for 20 years. She was a member of Our Lady of Charity Church and worked on the Board of Eddystone High Reunions. Her greatest love was her family and she was a devoted mother and grandmother, babysitting each one of her grandkids at one time or another. She is predeceased by her beloved husband of 54 years Karl Gasiorowski; her parents Samuel and Santa Antonini; and her siblings Samuel Jr. and Melvina Turner. Gina is survived by her loving children Karl E. (Desiree), Kevin (Lori), David (Maria), Denise (Steve) Robertson, and Kathleen (Richard) Vincent; 11 grandchildren; and 5 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held Wednesday 9:30am-11am at Our Lady of Charity Church, 231 Upland Rd., Brookhaven, PA, 19015 with a Mass to follow at 11am. Burial Mt. Hope Cemetery, Aston, PA. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Samaritan Fund of Granite Farms Estates, 1343 W. Baltimore Pike, Media, PA. Arrangements by Bateman Funeral Home, Brookhaven, PA, 19015. Online codolences can be sent via www.batemanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 21, 2019