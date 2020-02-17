Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home
5980 Chichester Ave
Aston, PA 19014
610-358-3255
Gina Marie Michaliszyn

Gina Marie Michaliszyn Obituary
Gina Marie Michaliszyn, age 27, a resident of Brookhaven, passed away February 13, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Gina attended the Elwyn Davidson School in Media, PA. She loved to travel with her family and listen to music. Survivors: Parents: Scott and Sandra (Greenhalgh) Michaliszyn; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and many close friends. Visitation: Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 10:00-11:15 am at the Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home, 5980 Chichester Ave., Aston, PA. Funeral Service: Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 11:30 am at the Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home. Burial: Mount Hope Cemetery, Aston. In Lieu of Flowers: Donations may be made to United Cerebral Palsy at ucp.org. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 18, 2020
