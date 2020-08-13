1/1
Ginger Dralene Lee Draper-Bowers
Ginger Dralene Lee Draper-Bowers, 71 of Chester, PA, passed away on August 9, 2020 at her home. She is survived by her husband Charles Bowers. Three sons: Rodney, Charles and Jerome Bowers. Two daughters: Darlene Collins (Irvin) and Cheryl Starks (Gerald). Twenty-Five Grandchildren, Thirty Great-Grand Children. Two Brothers: Leonardo Draper (Theresa) and Gregory Draper (Awilda), Two Sisters: Barbara Nicholas and Valida McClain-Small. Viewing will be held Tuesday August 18th, 9-11am at Talbert Funeral Parlor, 2500 Concord Road, Chester Township, with graveside services at 11am in Haven Memorial Cemetery Chester Township. Argmts: Talbert Funeral Parlor 610-872-5876 www.talbertfp.com

Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
