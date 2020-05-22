Giovanna L. (Gerri) Eisenstein “Yakky”, 86, of Glen Mills, PA and formerly of Drexel Hill passed away on May 19, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, PA in 1933, she was the daughter of the late Anthony D. and Louise E. (DiSipio) Lepore. She was a cherished wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Gerri was the beloved wife of the late Leo C. Eisenstein; loving mother of Edward (Tanya), Julia Young (Joseph), Leo Jr. (Sarah), John (the late Karen), Elizabeth Gallagher (Dan) and Veronica King (Kevin); devoted grandmother of Wendy Burke Walker (Paul), Cole Pierce (Elena), Sabrina Eisenstein, Tyler Pierce, Ariana Eisenstein, Paige King, Nicholas King, Danny Gallagher, Bella Eisenstein, Annie Gallagher and Giovanna Eisenstein; great-grandmother of Conner and Kara Walker; dear sister of Anthony Donald Lepore (Barbara). Predeceased by her siblings, John Lepore (Patricia) and Betty Lou Frank (William); as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Giovanna earned her Master’s Degree in Education from Temple University and dedicated many years to her students and colleagues in the William Penn School District as a teacher and mentor. She had a life-long love for her sorority sisters from Temple. In her retirement, Gerri enjoyed a rich and full life at Maris Grove in Glen Mills where she was active in many service and social organizations. Due to the pandemic, services are private for the family. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that memorial donations be made to Maris Grove Resident Care Fund, c/o Maris Grove Office of Philanthropy 200 Maris Grove Way, Glen Mills, PA 19342. (For more information call Barbara Burri 1-610-387-4670.) Online condolences at www.donohuefuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from May 22 to May 24, 2020.