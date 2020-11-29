1/1
Giuseppi Generosi
Giuseppe Generosi of Brookhaven passed away peacefully on Nov. 26, 2020 at the age 78. He was born in Farindola, Italy arriving in the U.S. at the age of 24. He then met his loving wife of 50 years Carla. Giuseppe’s life long career was as an Interior Designer an art he mastered thru his years. He was extremely active in the the Community, a member of Our Lady of Charity Choir, The Abruzzi Club Choir, member of Sons and Daughters of Italy, Knights of Columbus 4 th degree and a founding member of the ARA Delco. His most pleasure was spending time with his family here and in Italy. He cherished making wine and sausage with his family, friends and grandsons. A favorite past time was playing Bocce ball and Italian cards with his many friends at St.Mary Magdalen. Son of the late Fiorindo & Letizia Generosi. Survivors: Devoted husband to Carla (nee Rapagnani). Loving father of Fiorindo, Giancarlo (Meghann), Pasquale (Cynthia). Lovingly known as Tato by his 7 grandsons, Anthony, Joseph, Jacob, Alex, Domenic, Luca and Zackery, his sisters Maria & Fafina in Italy. Viewing & Funeral: Wed. morning 10am at Our Lady of Charity Church. Funeral Mass 11 am. Interment will be private. Condolences can be made at www.danjolell.com Arrangements by Danjolell – Stigale Memorial Home

Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D’ANJOLELL Stigale Memorial Home & Cremation Services, Inc. of Aston
3260 Concord Rd
Aston, PA 19014
(610) 497-5505
