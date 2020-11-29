Giuseppe Generosi of Brookhaven passed away peacefully on Nov. 26, 2020 at the age 78. He was born in Farindola, Italy arriving in the U.S. at the age of 24. He then met his loving wife of 50 years Carla. Giuseppe’s life long career was as an Interior Designer an art he mastered thru his years. He was extremely active in the the Community, a member of Our Lady of Charity Choir, The Abruzzi Club Choir, member of Sons and Daughters of Italy, Knights of Columbus 4 th degree and a founding member of the ARA Delco. His most pleasure was spending time with his family here and in Italy. He cherished making wine and sausage with his family, friends and grandsons. A favorite past time was playing Bocce ball and Italian cards with his many friends at St.Mary Magdalen. Son of the late Fiorindo & Letizia Generosi. Survivors: Devoted husband to Carla (nee Rapagnani). Loving father of Fiorindo, Giancarlo (Meghann), Pasquale (Cynthia). Lovingly known as Tato by his 7 grandsons, Anthony, Joseph, Jacob, Alex, Domenic, Luca and Zackery, his sisters Maria & Fafina in Italy. Viewing & Funeral: Wed. morning 10am at Our Lady of Charity Church. Funeral Mass 11 am. Interment will be private. Condolences can be made at www.danjolell.com
