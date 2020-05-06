(1923-2020) Gladys H. Scarboro, 97, of Chester, PA entered into peaceful rest on April 28, 2020 while surrounded by her loving family. Family and friends are invited to a public viewing on Friday, May 8th from the 9-10:45 A.M. at Hunt Irving Funeral Home PC, 925 Pusey St. Chester, PA 19013. A private funeral service will start at 11:00 A.M. Interment will also be private at the family’s request. Condolences may be emailed to huntirvingfh@gmail.com ARR: Hunt Irving Funeral Home, 925 Pusey St, Chester, PA 19013





