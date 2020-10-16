Gladys Jeannine Dugan of Cumming, Georgia passed away on October 14, 2020. She loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Gladys spent her life working in the medical field at Riddle Hospital and Pocono Hospital. Gladys is preceded in death by her loving husband James Dugan, Jr. and parents Herbert and Daisy Taylor. She leaves to cherish her memory three children Margaret Grant (David), Janice Denza (Richard), and James F. Dugan, lll (Anne). Nine Grandchildren Mark, Karen, Jeffrey, Greg, Lisa, Lori, Ryan, Katie, and James. She also has eleven Great Grandchildren.



