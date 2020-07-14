Gladys T. (O’Brien) Maher, age 92, passed away on July 12, 2020 at Brinton Manor in Glen Mills, PA. Gladys was a longtime resident of Trainer, PA, before moving to Lutheran Knolls in Boothwyn, PA, in 2001. A devout catholic, Gladys was a member of St. John Fisher Church in Boothwyn, and she loved to pass the time by playing her favorite game, Bingo. Gladys will always be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was the daughter of the late Leo and Josephine (Stafford) O’Brien, wife of the late Frederick J. Maher, Sr., mother of the late Leonard P. Maher, mother-in-law of the late Cynthia J. Maher, and sister to 3 late sisters and 7 late brothers. Survivors: her children: Frederick J. Maher, Jr., Darlene Thomas (Joe), and Joan M. Trotman (Tom); and her 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Visitation: Friday, July 17, 2020 from 10:00-11:45 am at the Nolan Fidale Funeral Home, 5980 Chichester Ave., Aston, PA 19014. Funeral Liturgy: Friday, July 17, 2020 at 12:00 pm at the Nolan Fidale Funeral Home. Burial: Lawn Croft Cemetery, Linwood, PA. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com