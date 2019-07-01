|
1958-2019 Glenn D. Bubel, 60, lifelong resident of Ridley Twp., died June 30, 2019 at his home. Born in Ridley Park, he was the son of the late William J. Bubel. Glenn was a graduate of Ridley High School, class of 1976, and was employed by Ball Park for 22 years as a Meat Smoker. He loved golfing and gardening and took great pride in his yard. Glenn enjoyed riding his scooter and talking to friends and neighbors, but most important was his family. Glenn is survived by his wife of 28 years, Staci DeSerio Bubel; his mother, Marilyn Bubel Gray; his siblings, Marilyn J. Cook (Patrick), William J. Bubel, Jr. (Susan), Brian M. Bubel (Dee) and Beth A. McNeal (Kenneth); also, many nieces, nephews and extended family. Funeral Service: 11:00 AM Friday, July 5, 2019 at the White-Luttrell Funeral Home, 311 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ridley Park, PA 19078, where relatives and friends may call after 9:30 AM. Burial: Private. Memorial gifts may be made to Bryn Mawr Rehab Hospital Foundation, c/o Development Office, 414 Paoli Pike, Malvern, PA 19355 www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 2, 2019