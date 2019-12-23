|
1950-2019 Glenn P. Lambert, 69, of Folsom, died December 21, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in the borough of Queens, NY, on the Ides of March, he was the son of the late Gerard A. and Dorothy Downing Lambert. Glenn grew up in Massapequa Park on Long Island and graduated from Massapequa HS in 1968. He graduated from Villanova University with a B.Ed and a M.Ed before embarking on a teaching career at Academy Park HS and ending with 24 years in Garnet Valley School District. Glenn coached the wrestling team at GVHS for 18 years and used the tenets of Discipline, Dedication, Determination and Desire to inspire his wrestlers to be the best young men they could be, both on and off the mat. He was inducted into the Southeast PA Wrestling Hall of Fame as well as the Garnet Valley Wrestling Hall of Fame and was twice named Coach of the Year. Glenn was a member of Our Lady of Peace R.C. Church and a believer in the importance and love of family, the value of hard work and the enjoyment of sports and fishing as well as capturing memories in photographs. He was an avid supporter of his daughters’ careers on the hockey and lacrosse fields and enjoyed his time at the beach in Sea Isle and Long Island. Glenn is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Janet M. Leary Lambert; his daughters, Kerry Jarema (Matthew) and Jana Sharp (Devon); his adored five grandchildren, Kate, Emily, Owen, Janey and Rory; his brothers, Gerard, Lawrence, Robert, James, Daniel and Patrick; and his sister, Margaret. Glenn also leaves behind dear sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews. Visitation: 6-9 PM Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 and after 10 AM Monday at the funeral home. Funeral Liturgy: 11:00 AM Monday, December 30, 2019 at White-Luttrell Funeral Home, 311 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ridley Park, PA 19078. Burial: Private In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Garnet Valley Wrestling Booster Club, c/o Garnet Valley High School, 552 Smithbridge Rd, Glen Mills, PA 19342, Attn: Coach Rocco Fantazzi. www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 26, 2019