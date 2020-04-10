|
Gloria A. (Livingston) Roberts Talone, age 90, died on Saturday, April 4, 2020 in Marple Twp. Formerly of Ardmore, PA. Gloria was born in Philadelphia July 27, 1929 to Mary (Mullen) and Edwin Livingston. She was a 1947 graduated of West Catholic. She leaves behind her loving children Molly Roberts, Paul Roberts (Virginia), Elizabeth Dunlap (Jess), Teresa Cleghom (Ken), Sally Marcelli (Tony),Sandy Parker (Bill) and Gloria Nash (Mike). A proud grandmom to 15 grandchildren Ryan & Lauren Newmyer, Patrick & Justine Roberts, Kyle and Daniel Mitchell, Stephanie & Emily Cleghom, Matt & Katrina Parker, Jeff & Dave Million, Toni Marcelli and Samantha and Jake Nash. Also survived by her 9 great-grandchildren, her sister Frances Dockray and brother Donald Livingston (Nancy). She was preceded in death by her husband Francis Talone, first husband Bobby E. Roberts, her brothers Ed, Jack and Thomas Livingston and sisters Mary Smith, Anne Meehan and Margaret Livingston. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Gloria loved traveling, reading and bird watching and was a avid volunteer all her life. She loved the ocean and visited as often as she could. She loved her family and was happiest with them. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers consider a donation to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or The Alzheimer Foundation. Arrangements by the Frank C, Videon Funeral Home, Broomall.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 12, 2020