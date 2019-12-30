Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Services
D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOMES
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
(610) 356-4200
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOMES
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOMES
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
View Map
Gloria E. (Fletcher) Garczynski Obituary
Gloria E. Garczynski (nee Fletcher) age 96, on Dec. 28, 2019 of Collingdale. She was a member of St. Joe’s Choir and Delaware County Community College Choir. Predeceased by her beloved daughter Lynn M. Hayes, granddaughter Tammy Lynn Carey, her brother Frank and her sister Rosemary. Survived by her daughter Nancy A. Beasley, her grandsons Anthony J. Betham and Jonathan S. Riley, and her great granddaughters Rachel Lynn Carey and Autumn Betham. Relatives & Friends are invited to her Visitation Saturday Afternoon January 4th; 1:00 p.m. - 1:45 p.m. at The D’Anjolell Memorial Home of Broomall 2811 West Chester Pike, 19008 followed by her Funeral Service 2:00 p.m. in the Main Chapel. Int. private. wwww.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 31, 2019
