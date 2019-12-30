|
|
Gloria E. Garczynski (nee Fletcher) age 96, on Dec. 28, 2019 of Collingdale. She was a member of St. Joe’s Choir and Delaware County Community College Choir. Predeceased by her beloved daughter Lynn M. Hayes, granddaughter Tammy Lynn Carey, her brother Frank and her sister Rosemary. Survived by her daughter Nancy A. Beasley, her grandsons Anthony J. Betham and Jonathan S. Riley, and her great granddaughters Rachel Lynn Carey and Autumn Betham. Relatives & Friends are invited to her Visitation Saturday Afternoon January 4th; 1:00 p.m. - 1:45 p.m. at The D’Anjolell Memorial Home of Broomall 2811 West Chester Pike, 19008 followed by her Funeral Service 2:00 p.m. in the Main Chapel. Int. private. wwww.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 31, 2019