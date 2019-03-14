Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
610-532-3120
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester PIke
Norwood, PA
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester PIke
Norwood, PA
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
12:15 PM
Arlington Cemetery
Lansdowne Ave. and State Rd.
Drexel Hill, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Brogan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Elizabeth Brogan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gloria Elizabeth Brogan Obituary
Gloria Elizabeth Brogan, age 72, of Norwood, Pa., passed away on March 13, 2019. She was a 1964 graduate of Glen-Nor High School, and a dedicated member of the Norwood 4th of July Association. She worked for many years as a secretary for Glenolden and Tinicum schools and was a volunteer at the Brandywine Conservatory. Gloria also made Christmas decorations out of natural products, was an avid bird watcher, and enjoyed traveling. Gloria was predeceased by her parents, John and Helen Kugler, her brother, John “Buddy” Kugler, III and her aunt, Eleanor Kugler. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, William Thomas Brogan, Jr., her children, Steven Thomas Brogan (Shannon), Jennifer Nicole Brogan, and her grandchildren, Riley and Brady. Relatives & friends are invited to attend her Viewing on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, from 9:30 – 11:00am at the Cavanagh Family Funeral Home, 301 Chester Pike, Norwood, followed by her Funeral Service at 11:00am. Int. Arlington Cemetery, Drexel Hill. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Gloria’s name to the Norwood 4th of July Association P.O. Box 193 Norwood Pa. 19074
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
Download Now