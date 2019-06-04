|
1927 - 2019 Gloria H. Boylan (nee DeCosta), 91, of Lansdowne, PA died June 2, 2019 at Vitas at Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital. Born in Bronx, NY, Gloria had lived in Lansdowne 68 years and was a graduate of Upper Darby High School. She had a vivacious personality, a smart sense of humor and loved to laugh. Gloria was an avid Phillies fan and served for over a decade as Judge of Elections in her district. She was a devoted parishioner of St. Philomena Church and volunteered where ever she was needed. She was predeceased by husband Lawrence L. Boylan, Sr. She was the daughter of Patsy Lance and Helen Pro, and stepfather Michael DeCosta. Gloria is survived by her children Lawrence L. Boylan, Jr., Rev. Christine Boylan, Thomas K. (Tricia) Boylan, Carol (Lynne Sypherd) Boylan and Michael P. Boylan; 5 Grandchildren; her sister Rosemary McCash and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass Saturday, June 8 at 10 AM at St. Philomena Church, 41 E. Baltimore Ave. (at Highland), Lansdowne, PA 19050. Family and friends may Visit Friday eve 6-8:30 PM and Saturday morning 8:30-9:30 AM at Doyle-Stonelake Funeral Home, 85 E. Baltimore Ave., Lansdowne, PA 19050. Interment SS Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Philomena Memorial Fund at the above address in Gloria’s name would be greatly appreciated. www.doylestonelake.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 5, 2019