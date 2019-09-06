Home

Gloria Merlino, age 92, a long-time resident of Brookhaven, died peacefully on September 4, 2019. She graduated from Chester High School and the Chester Hospital School of Radiology. Gloria was employed at Crozer Chester Medical Center for over forty years as an X-Ray Technician and later as the Head Technician. Gloria was a current parishioner of Our Lady of Charity Church in Brookhaven and she was a former parishioner at St. Anthony of Padua in Chester prior to it’s closing. She was the daughter of the late Alexander Merlino and Jennie (Ferrante) Palma and sister of the late Mary Gill and Albert Merlino. She is survived by her sisters, Lillian Cosenza and Louise DeVirgilio, and her many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. Visitation: Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 10:00-10:45 am at Our Lady of Charity Church, 231 Upland Road, Brookhaven, PA. Funeral Mass: Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Charity Church. Burial: Immaculate Heart of Mary Cemetery, Linwood, PA. In Lieu of Flowers: Mass cards or donations may be sent to the charity of one’s choice in Gloria’s memory. Arrangements: Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 8, 2019
