Gloria T. Sarno, died peacefully on January 10, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Gloria was raised in Chester, Pa., and graduated from Notre Dame Catholic Girls High School in Moylan, Pa. Gloria moved to Philadelphia in the late 1970’s where she has since lived. Gloria worked for over 30 years for various agencies of the Federal Government and she retired in 2006 from The General Services Administration. As a member of both Longwood Gardens and Winterthur Museum, Gloria loved walking for hours, enjoying the beautiful gardens and landscapes. Keeping up with her in her walks was not for the faint of heart. Gloria loved the Shore, especially Cape May where she vacationed each summer. She had a passion for European travel, most specially Venice, Italy which she visited many times. She became quite an accomplished cook in her retirement; and she loved music and going to the Orchestra with her friend, Richard as well as driving her prized Jaguar. Gloria enjoyed life, her family, and many friends. Gloria was always there to brighten the lives of others. She will be greatly missed. Gloria was the daughter of the late Henry and Mary Partyka Sarno. Survivors: Her beloved sister, Mary A. Sarno. She is also survived by many friends and especially her cousin Adell Kochubka. Visitation: Thursday January 16, 2020, at 9:30-10:15am at Immaculate Conception Church, 21 W 8th St, Marcus Hook, PA 19061. Funeral Mass: Thursday at 10:30am at the church. Burial: Lawn Croft Cemetery, Linwood. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Gloria’s name may be made to at . or The Paget Foundation at www.paget.org. Condolences may be made at www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 15, 2020