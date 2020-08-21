Gonzella Louise “Gonnie” Hales (nee Johnson) age 81, of Aston, PA passed away peacefully on August 11, 2020 with her daughter by her side. Born in Darby, PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Elizabeth Mae Johnson. Gonnie was a paralegal and activist who committed her life to helping so many people living in Chester Township, the City of Chester and surrounding Delaware County. Gonnie was the beloved wife of the late Jerome Douglass “Jerry” Hales; the loving mother of Lynn Williams, Monique Hales, Kim Hales and Donna Hales; devoted grandmother of Jermar Sr., Niesha, Brittani, Briana, Kerra, Malcolm, Khalil, Jordan, Jalyn, Xavier and Octavius; great-grandmother of Ja’Myra Williams, Jermar Williams, Jr., Jernairah Williams, Tryna McIntire, Sy’Air Hinklin, dear sister of Bernice Golson, Elmira Piner, Louise West; dear sister-in-law of Barry Hales and Jaqueline Hales. Gonnie leaves to cherish her memory nieces, nephews, Murphy AME Church family and a host of dear friends. Gonnie was predeceased by mother -in-law and father-in-law Edward and Jeannette Hales, siblings-in-law Roger, Kevin, Edward, Carolyn Hales, Leon and Dorothy White and Lynell T. Elliott-Bagby. Relatives and Friends are invited to her Memorial Service, Friday August 28, 2020 at 11:00am at the Congo Funeral Home Legacy Center, 501 W. 28TH Street, Wilmington, DE 19805.



