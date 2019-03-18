|
|
Gordon L. Beauchamp, recent resident of Glen Mills, died unexpectedly on March 7, 2019 at the age of 83. Gordon is survived by his wife, Geraldine (nee Marley); his children, Susan Mullins, Robert Beauchamp and Liane Decker; daughter-in-law Leah; and many grandchildren. He is predeceased by his parents Adolphus and Sara (nee Hogentogler); and his son, Brian. Gordon was born in Chester, PA. He graduated from Pennsylvania Military College (Widener University), worked as the Comptroller for Welding Engineers and retired to Cape May. Gordon was a devoted father and dedicated Eagles Fan. A spiritual man, he will be missed by his friends and family. A Funeral Service in memory of Gordon will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Rigby Harting & Hagan Funeral Home in Media. There will be a Visitation from 1 - 2 pm. Those who so desire may make memorial donations to the Salvation Army. www.salvationarmyusa.org Online condolences: www.haganfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 21, 2019