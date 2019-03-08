Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Gordon R. Griffith

Gordon R. Griffith, age 55, of Upper Darby, PA, passed away on March 2, 2019. Born in Drexel Hill, PA, he was the son of Louise Griffith (nee Schwenke) and the late Vernon Griffith. In addition to his father, he was predeceased by his siblings Donna Griffith, Richard Griffith and Stephen Griffith. He is survived by his sisters-in-law Madge Griffith and Peggy Griffith and his nieces Tina and Lisa. Gordon was an upstanding churchman at Drexel Hill United Methodist Church where he was a dutiful usher and a faithful Trustee. Relatives and friends are invited to Visit the family Friday, March 8, 2019 9:30-10:00 AM at Drexel Hill United Methodist Church, 600 Burmont Road, Drexel Hill, PA and to his Funeral Service at 10:00 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to Drexel Hill United Methodist Church at the above address would be appreciated. Arrangements The Spencer T. Videon-Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 10, 2019
