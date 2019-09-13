|
|
1923-2019 Grace C. Cucinotta DeRitis, 95, formerly of Collingdale, died September 12, 2019 at her home. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Gaetano and Domenica Cardullo Cucinotta and resided in S. Philadelphia and Collingdale before moving to her late residence two years ago. Grace was a graduate of John Hallahan High School, class of 1941 and was employed as a Secretary for the University of Pennsylvania, School of Nursing, for 20 years before retiring in 1997. She was a member of the Church of the Holy Child and a former member of St. Joseph R.C. Church. Grace loved her family, cooking and her years at the Univ. of PA School of Nursing. Grace was predeceased by her husband, Luke DeRitis, who died in 1968; and her siblings, Sebastian “Benny” Cucinotta and Carmela Cucinotta, who died Dec. 24, 2017. She was the mother of Cynthia M. O’Hanlon (Late William); cherished Nonna to Kevin W. O’Hanlon (Julia), William P. O’Hanlon (Jordyn) and Cynthia M. “Cindi” O’Hanlon (Kyle); and great grandmother of Brooks and Morgan O’Hanlon and Hudson Hannon. A special thanks to her caretakers: Cheryl, Eileen, Liz, Audrey, Chrissy, Maureen, Maryanne and Emily. Funeral Mass: 11 AM Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 at the Church of the Holy Child, 2500 Naamans Road, Wilmington, DE 19810, where relatives and friends may call after 10 AM. Burial: Holy Cross Cemetery Memorial gifts may be made to the University of PA, Institutional Advancement, Claire M. Fagin Hall, 418 Curie Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19104-4217, [email protected] www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 16, 2019