Grace D. De Sanctis (Mendez de Acereto), age 87, of Havertown, on May 10th, 2019. Beloved wife of 62 years to Vincent J. De Sanctis. Loving mother of Denise Babcock (Tom), Vincent N. De Sanctis (Margaret), and Andrea Strang (Doug). Cherished grandmother of 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Adoring sister of James Mendez de Acereto (Joan), and the late Alvaro Mendez de Acereto (Betty). Relatives and Friends are invited to her Viewing on Thursday, May 16th, from 9:30 AM - 10:15 AM, ALL IN CHURCH, at Sacred Heart - Manoa, 110 N. Manoa Rd. Havertown, PA 19083. Funeral Mass to follow 10:30 AM. Interment Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions made in her memory to The Alzheimer’s Association, , would be appreciated.
Published in The Daily Times on May 14, 2019
