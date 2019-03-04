Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Grace Welch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace E. (Taylor) Welch

Obituary

Grace E. (Taylor) Welch Obituary
Grace E. Welch (nee Taylor), on March 4, 2019, age 98 of Upper Chichester, formerly of Broomall. Beloved wife of the late John A.; devoted mother of Joyce E. Bradley and Karen L. Hoffman; loving grandmother of 5 and 9 great-grandchildren. Funeral Service: Thursday at 11:00 AM in the Frank C. Videon Funeral Home, SProul and Lawrence Roads, where relatives and friends may call after 10:00 AM. Int. Valley Forge Memorial Gardens In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be sent to the , 1818 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA. 19103 Arrangements by the Frank C. Videon Funeral Home Broomall
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 5, 2019
