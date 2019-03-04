|
Grace E. Welch (nee Taylor), on March 4, 2019, age 98 of Upper Chichester, formerly of Broomall. Beloved wife of the late John A.; devoted mother of Joyce E. Bradley and Karen L. Hoffman; loving grandmother of 5 and 9 great-grandchildren. Funeral Service: Thursday at 11:00 AM in the Frank C. Videon Funeral Home, SProul and Lawrence Roads, where relatives and friends may call after 10:00 AM. Int. Valley Forge Memorial Gardens In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be sent to the , 1818 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA. 19103 Arrangements by the Frank C. Videon Funeral Home Broomall
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 5, 2019