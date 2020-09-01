1/1
Grace M. Snyder Stewart
Grace M. Snyder Stewart, 86, of Aston died August 27, 2020 at her home. Born in Philadelphia, daughter of the late Albert O. and Anna Grace Synder, she lived Drexel Hill before moving to Aston 62 years ago. Grace was last employed as an Accounting Manager at Delaware County CYS for 22 years before retiring in 1998. She was a member of The Church of St. Joseph and enjoyed volunteering with Meals on Wheels and The American Red Cross. Grace’s family would like to thank all of the caregivers that provided Grace with support, love and care over the years. Grace was wife of the late William C. Stewart, Jr. who died on May 20, 2018 after 65 years of marriage, mother of the late Michael Stewart and Cynthia A. “Cyndi” Berghorn, and sister of the late Frank Snyder. She is survived by her daughter Kathie Stewart, her “step-daughter” Dora Lee Campbell, her brother Albert Snyder (Barb), grandchildren Timothy Fabuien (Melissa), Amber Kauffman (Brad), Doralee Berghorn, William and Matthew Stewart, also eight great-grandchildren. Funeral Mass 11 AM Saturday, September 5, 2020 at The Church of St. Joseph, 3255 Concord Rd., Aston where friends may call after 10:30. Burial private. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Colleen Betzal Memorial Scholarship or the Pennsylvania Collie Rescue. www.whiteluttrell.com

Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Calling hours
10:30 AM
The Church of St. Joseph
SEP
5
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
The Church of St. Joseph
Funeral services provided by
White-Luttrell Funeral Homes Ltd
3551 Concord Rd
Aston, PA 19014
(610) 494-3424
