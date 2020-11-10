1/
Grace R. Pergolese
(1937-2020) Grace R. Pergolese (nee Malone) Pergolese age 83, of Upper Chichester, formerly of Havertown died peacefully November 7, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was predeceased by her husband Archangelo J. “Archie” Pergolese and is survived by her children Mark (Kelly) Pergolese, Greg (Andrea) Pergolese, Gina (Mike) Skinner Christopher (Sandra) Pergolese, 11 granchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation Saturday 10am at St. Dorothy Church, 4910 Township Line Road, Drexel Hill, PA 19026, where her Funeral Mass will follow at 11am.

Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
