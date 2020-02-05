|
(1930-2020) Grace R. Wells Winslow, 89, of Ridley Park died February 2, 2020 at Crozer Keystone Hospice at Taylor. Born and raised in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late William Mitchell and Madeleine Donaghey Wells, and moved to her late residence 64 years ago. Grace was a graduate of John Bartram High School, class of 1948 and was employed by General Electric. She later worked part time for the former Alpine Pharmacy. Grace was a member of the Ridley Park Women’s Club, Ridley Food Club and the Airdale Terrior Club. She enjoyed crafting, baking, sewing, loved animals and was very artistic, but most important was her family. Grace was a selfless person who loved doing for others. She was predeceased by her husband of 37 years, Joseph J. Winslow, Jr., who died Oct. 13, 1989; and her siblings, George Wells and Marion Maull. Grace is survived by her children, Joseph J. “Jay” Winslow, III and his wife, Peggy, and Kimberly Winslow; her grandchildren, Callie Durivage and her husband, Lee, and Collin Winslow and his partner, Heather Scarpitti; also, her sisters, Jane Ewing and Alice Sherry. Funeral Service: 11 AM Monday, February 10, 2020 at the White-Luttrell Funeral Home, 311 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ridley Park, PA 19078, where relatives and friends may call after 10 AM. Burial: Edgewood Memorial Park Memorial gifts to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Crozer-Keystone Hospice, 200 Sproul Rd, Springfield, PA 19064. www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 6, 2020