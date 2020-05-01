Graham M. Quinn
(1926-2020) Graham M. “Quinnie” Quinn, Jr., 93, lifelong resident of Ridley Park, passed away April 29, 2020 peacefully at home, with his children and his favorite dog, Haley, by his side. Born in Ridley Park, he was the son of the late Graham Miller and Beaulah Anderson Quinn and was known by family as Junie. Quinnie graduated from Ridley Park High School in 1944. He was a decorated WWII Navy veteran and served on the USS Pensacola. Quinnie spent 30 years working as a draftsman for GE and after joined the Ridley Park Borough. In recent years, Quinnie lived in Stone Harbor NJ and was an active member of the American Legion in both Ridley Park and Stone Harbor. He was predeceased by his wife of 28 years, Maryanna Clark Quinn; and his siblings, Grace Quinn Schaub, Nathan Miller Quinn and Lane Quinn. Quinnie is survived by his children, Judith Quinn and Thomas Quinn; his grandchildren, Carolynn Scott Kranz (Stephen), Thomas Quinn and Alexis Quinn (Demitri); great grandchildren, Colton, Alela, Reed and Riley; and other beloved friends and relatives. Burial: Private. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to Cape May Animal Shelter, 110 Shelter Rd, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. www.whiteluttrell.com

Published in The Daily Times from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
