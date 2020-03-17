|
(1916-2020) Grayce Kathryn Stevenson (nee Lampman) passed away peacefully on March 1, 2020.at Sunrise of Haverford. Formerly of Haddonfield, NJ. Grayce was preceded in death by husband Lt. Col. Joseph W. Stevenson. Grayce loved traveling with her husband during his military career. Grayce was very active in her church Holy Trinity Lutheran in Audubon, NJ. Loving Mother to Gaye Clifford (Raymond), Nana to Megan Hughes (Blake), Erin (fiance Justin) and Kerri. Great-grandmother to Chloe and Carter. A celebration of this amazing woman’s life will be April 3, 2020 at Grace Lutheran Church in Drexel Hill, Pa.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 18, 2020