Greg “GR” Giesler, age 70, passed away on June 21st, 2020. Greg was a bell-making, cigar-smoking, Sinatra-listening, auction-hollering, scooter-sniffing, california-dreaming machinist & inventor. He was charismatic yet cantankerous. He took his coffee strong enough the spoon could stand. He had a deep reverence for nature. He was witty, he was industrious, he was a leftie. Born and raised a Rockdale boy, Greg grew up in a homesteading, freethinking family. As a young man, Greg was a volunteer firefighter for Lenni Heights. He went on to become a self-taught machinist turned jack-of-all-trades; operating his own business, Giesler Engineering, from which he had “seven patents, four pending”. He was an ambitious man who loved tinkering in his shop. He fell in love, married his Louise, and raised his own unconventional family down the street from where he grew up, surrounded by the woods and a creek in the house on the hill with a school bus in the drive. In his later years, Greg could often be found peacefully roaming Rockdale in his favorite plaid scarf. Greg was preceded in death by his wife, Louise M. Giesler and survived by his four children Wayne Bagnoli, Natalie Zigon, Leah Giesler, and Jenna Giesler. Friends & Family please join us for Greg’s memorial service Sunday, July 5th between 1-4pm at Ridley Creek State Park, Pavilion 17. We will be sharing the best and worst GR quotes, bring your favorites if you like. Services will be respectfully practicing social distancing, which should be no problem in the beautiful outdoors of this state park. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.