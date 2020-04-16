|
|
Gregory Basenfelder, 68, formerly of Philadelphia, died on April 9, 2020. Predeceased by parents Charles and Rose (Magee) Basenfelder and brother John Basenfelder (Eleanor); survived by wife Charlotte Basenfelder (Clark), his brothers Mark and Brian, former wife Joan DiDonato (Anthony), sons Paul (Mary Beth), Andrew, John (Jessica), and Stephen, daughter Sylvia Trafficante, stepson Kenneth Brooks (Michelle), and granddaughter Madeline. He had many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. He will be missed by his family and friends. A memorial service will be held at a future date.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 18, 2020