Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory Basenfelder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory Basenfelder

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gregory Basenfelder Obituary
Gregory Basenfelder, 68, formerly of Philadelphia, died on April 9, 2020. Predeceased by parents Charles and Rose (Magee) Basenfelder and brother John Basenfelder (Eleanor); survived by wife Charlotte Basenfelder (Clark), his brothers Mark and Brian, former wife Joan DiDonato (Anthony), sons Paul (Mary Beth), Andrew, John (Jessica), and Stephen, daughter Sylvia Trafficante, stepson Kenneth Brooks (Michelle), and granddaughter Madeline. He had many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. He will be missed by his family and friends. A memorial service will be held at a future date.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gregory's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -