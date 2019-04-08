Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Donohue Funeral Home
1627 West Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
610-431-9000
Gregory H. Lindsay, Esquire, 66, of West Chester, PA, peacefully passed away surrounded by his family on Sunday, April 7, 2019. Predeceased by his parents, Harry and Bernadette Lindsay and his brother, Kevin J. Lindsay of Springfield, PA. Survived by his wife, Elizabeth R. (nee Kirkpartick) Lindsay; sons Philip A. (Katie) Marchese and Gregory C. Lindsay; daughter, Katlyn B. Lindsay; sister, Bernadette A. (nee Lindsay) Leddy; and 3 grandchildren. Greg earned a Bachelor of Arts from his beloved alma mater, Villanova University (1974) and his Juris Doctorate from Widener University School of Law (1978). A caring husband, father, brother and friend who enjoyed many sports especially soccer, spending many years coaching, refereeing and watching his children play the sport he loved. Relatives and friends are invited to greet his family 6:00-9:00 PM Thursday evening, April 11, 2019 at The Donohue Funeral Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000. Online condolences at www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 9, 2019
