Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCausland Garrity Marchesani Funeral Home Inc
343 South Chester Pike
Glenolden, PA 19036
610-583-0148
Resources
More Obituaries for Greta Centrone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Greta J. (Cetrone) Centrone

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Greta J. (Cetrone) Centrone Obituary
Greta J. Centrone (nee Cetrone), age 86 of Folcroft, passed away on the 4th of September 2019. After graduating from West Philadelphia Catholic Girls’ High School, Greta went on to write classified ads for the Evening and Sunday Bulletin. A life altering experience in 1972, ignited Greta’s passion for community service. She started the Folcroft Recreation for Youth (FRY), acted as board member for the Folcroft Girls Club, then served as President of the Folcroft Swim Club. She was active in local politics, was the first woman to run for Mayor of Folcroft and became a valued member of Folcroft Borough Council. A faithful member of St. Gabriel’s Church, Greta was a Eucharistic Minister and founding member of the church’s bereavement group. Greta was loved and cherished by many who will miss her legendary laugh. She is predeceased by her husband of 48 years, Joseph Centrone, and son Daniel Centrone. Survivors: Mother of David Trigg, Della Marie (Ray) Sundo, Joey (Chicky) Centrone, and Chris Centrone; cherished grandmother of Raymond, Joseph, Anthony, Dana, and Daniel; great grandmother of Olivia, Owen, and soon to be Ava; dear sister to Marlene Krasas. A celebration of Greta’s life will be held at 12pm on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at McCausland Garrity Marchesani Funeral Home, 343 S. Chester Pike, Glenolden PA. Visitation: 10am-12pm on Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Crozer Keystone Hospice, 175 E. Chester Pike, Ridley Park PA 19078.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Greta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McCausland Garrity Marchesani Funeral Home Inc
Download Now