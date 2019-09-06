|
Greta J. Centrone (nee Cetrone), age 86 of Folcroft, passed away on the 4th of September 2019. After graduating from West Philadelphia Catholic Girls’ High School, Greta went on to write classified ads for the Evening and Sunday Bulletin. A life altering experience in 1972, ignited Greta’s passion for community service. She started the Folcroft Recreation for Youth (FRY), acted as board member for the Folcroft Girls Club, then served as President of the Folcroft Swim Club. She was active in local politics, was the first woman to run for Mayor of Folcroft and became a valued member of Folcroft Borough Council. A faithful member of St. Gabriel’s Church, Greta was a Eucharistic Minister and founding member of the church’s bereavement group. Greta was loved and cherished by many who will miss her legendary laugh. She is predeceased by her husband of 48 years, Joseph Centrone, and son Daniel Centrone. Survivors: Mother of David Trigg, Della Marie (Ray) Sundo, Joey (Chicky) Centrone, and Chris Centrone; cherished grandmother of Raymond, Joseph, Anthony, Dana, and Daniel; great grandmother of Olivia, Owen, and soon to be Ava; dear sister to Marlene Krasas. A celebration of Greta’s life will be held at 12pm on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at McCausland Garrity Marchesani Funeral Home, 343 S. Chester Pike, Glenolden PA. Visitation: 10am-12pm on Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Crozer Keystone Hospice, 175 E. Chester Pike, Ridley Park PA 19078.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 8, 2019