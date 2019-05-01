|
Gwendolyn “Gwen” R. McCloskey (nee Esner), age 86, of Concord Township, passed away on April 29, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. Born on November 30, 1932 in Ipswich, England, she was the daughter of the late Arthur Esner, who was lost in World War II in 1942, and Ethel M. Esner (nee Read). Gwen was a 1950 graduate of Chester High School. She was employed as a secretary for the Garnet Valley School District before retiring in 1996. Gwen was the wife of the late William J. McCloskey, who passed away in 1997 after 43 years of marriage. SURVIVORS: her children: William A. McCloskey (Gwen) of Pocopson, Lauren J. Guite (Pierre) of Fernandina Beach, FL, Robert S. McCloskey of Concord Township, Brian D. McCloskey (Pamela) of Lincoln University, and Dale M. Smith (Richard), her daughter and caregiver with whom she resided with in Concord Township; brother: Robert J. Esner of Concord Township; grandchildren: Michael McCloskey (Cathryn), Ashley Lubas (Jeff), Sarah Galamba (Steve), Andrea Roe, and Liam Collins; great-grandchildren: Lily McCloskey and Nolan Lubas, as well as baby Galamba who is on the way. VISITATION: Friday, May 3, 2019 from 1:00-2:00 pm at the Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home, 5980 Chichester Ave., Aston, PA. Funeral Service: Friday at 2:00 pm at the funeral home. BURIAL: Edgewood Memorial Park, Glen Mills. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com.
Published in The Daily Times on May 2, 2019