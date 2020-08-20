Mr. H. Irvin Morris, 94, died on August 16, 2020, at The Residence at Glen Riddle Senior Living in Media, PA. Born in Chester, PA, Mr. Morris was a resident of Springfield since 1954. He attended Drexel University and was an engineer for the Sun Oil Company for 41 years, retiring in 1979. He was a member of the Wallingford Presbyterian Church. Mr. Morris was a car enthusiast. He is survived by Bernie Thompson, two grandchildren, James Morris, Jr. and Kelly Thompson. He was predeceased by his wife, Evelyn (nee Wilson) Morris, a daughter, Linda Morris Thompson, and a son, James Morris, Sr. Services will be private. Memorial gifts may be made to the St Labre Indian School, 1000 Tongue River Rd, Ashland, MT 59003. Arrangements by Kovacs Funeral Home, Inc. www.kovacsfuneralhomeinc.com