H. Patricia Brown (nee McLaughlin), age 88 of Media, Formerly of Havertown, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2019. Born March 17, 1930, Pat grew up in Upper Darby and was the daughter of Albert and Helen McLaughlin. She was the loving wife of the late Edward C. Brown for 62 years and was predeceased by her much cherished grandson, Sean E. Brown. Pat loved caring for pets, music, working in her garden, and traveling. She had a passion for poetry and writing, publishing over 200 articles for various magazines and journals. Pat was a past vice-president and president for the Writer’s Club of Delaware County, wrote a food column for the News Of Delaware County, and taught creative writing at Delaware County Community College. She was a member of the Eastern Star Lodge of New Hampshire for 62 years as well as a long time member of The United Presbyterian Church Of Manoa. Most of all, Pat loved spending time with her family and enjoyed many happy memories at the shore, her favorite being Ocean City, New Jersey. She is survived by her brother, Albert E. McLaughlin (Lynn) of Marietta, Georgia; three children, Edward Brown of Drexel Hill, Frank Brown of Rutledge, and Colleen Sherwin (Patrick) of Wilmington, DE., along with her grand-children, Erin Lee, Michal, David, Patrick, Daniel and Jason, and five great-grandchildren. Funeral Service: Friday at 11:00 AM in the Frank C. Videon Funeral Home, Sproul & Lawrence Rds., Broomall, where relatives and friends may call after 10:30 AM. Int. Private In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be sent to Heartland Hospice, 5 Chrisy Drive, Suite 103, Chadds Ford, PA. 19317 Arrangements by the Frank C. Videon Funeral Home, Broomall.
Published in The Daily Times on July 30, 2019