H. Veronica "Ronnie" Green, age 79, longtime resident of Marcus Hook, PA passed away on November 29, 2019 at home.
Ronnie retired as a court clerk for the County of Delaware in 2010, previously working for Ship & Shore. She was a member of Immaculate Conception of Lourdes Church where she served as president of the Mount Carmel Sodality.
She also volunteered at Riddle Memorial Hospital. Ronnie was an avid Phillies fan, she enjoyed traveling to the Jersey Shore and also to New York to see Broadway shows. She will be sadly missed by her dog, Bella.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James S. Green who died in 2001, parents, Joseph & Marie Risso, daughter, Judith Marie Green, son, Joseph F. Green, siblings, Margaret Staples, Jean Brower, Marcella Tomaski, Eleanor Kupchick, Catherine Jones, and Francis, Bernard. Marie and Joann Risso.
She is survived by a son, James Green, sister, Bernadette DiMedio, and numerous nieces & nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be held Thursday 10:30AM at Immaculate Conception of Lourdes Church in Marcus Hook, PA. Interment Edgewood Memorial Park, Glen Mills, PA. In lieu of flowers, Mass Cards or the . Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Times on Dec. 2, 2019