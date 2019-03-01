|
|
March 19, 1930 February 22, 2019 Hanna Patricia (Pat) (nee McGinty) Gorman, 88, born in Ridley Park, PA, to Patrick and Margaret (nee Hunter) McGinty. Raised in Chester, PA, graduate of Wildwood (NJ) High School. Married her husband of 65 years, Joseph (Jerry/Joe) V. Gorman in Chester, PA on June 14, 1952. Four years after marrying, they moved to Drexel Hill, PA where they raised 6 children. Pat was active with the Cub Scouts and Brownies as a Den Mother and created costumes for her children’s school productions and the Drexel Hill Players. Pat was Undergraduate Administrator in the Department of History at the University of Pennsylvania from 1979 to 1993. After retiring, she and Jerry moved to Somers Point, NJ where they lived until moving into the Veterans Memorial Home in Vineland, NJ two years ago. Pat is survived by her six children Joe, John, Jim (Jean Gucciardi), Dan, Joanne (John Cronin) and Tricia Gorman; her six grandchildren, Marissa Gorman, Kyle, Cody, Brianna, Casey Cronin, and Melanie Puglisi-Weening. In death she joins her husband Joseph, parents, and her three siblings, Mary Parkinson/Becker, John McGinty and Jim McGinty. A Memorial Service and mass for both Pat and Jerry Gorman (3/14/1927-12/10/2018) will be at St. Charles Borremeo Church of Drexel Hill, on Tuesday March 5th at 9:30 am. Internment at St. Peter and Paul’s Cemetery in Springfield, PA will follow the Mass and a luncheon for family and friends will be held after that.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 2, 2019